    IDF opens corridor in Gaza to allow Palestinians to move south

    Pankaj Sharma
    November7/ 2023
    IDF Spokesman Colonel Avichai Adraee

    Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that it opened a humanitarian corridor in Gaza for the Palestinians to move to south from 10 am to 2 pm, Israel time.

    “If you care about yourself and your loved ones head south according to our instructions. Rest assured, Hamas leaders have taken care of defending themselves,” IDF Spokesman Colonel Avichai Adraee wrote on X.

    The IDF has alleged that the Hamas has fired mortars and blocked the movement of civilians when the humanitarian corridor was opened last week.

    —IANS

