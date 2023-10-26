IDF infantry hits several tanks inside Gaza, ground assault imminent

Tel Aviv: As the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict continued for a 20th consecutive day on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed of destroying several tanks inside the besieged Gaza Strip.



In a statement, the IDF said it moved in and fired at the Hamas outposts In Gaza on Wednesday night and destroyed many tanks and missile launching capabilities..



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clearly said that the entry of the Israel armed forces in Gaza Strip is imminent and the ground assault will commence soon.



The Israeli forces are, according to former officers of the IDF, well versed in underground fights in tunnels and that they have exact and perfect knowledge of the construction of these tunnels and their precise locations.

