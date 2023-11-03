    Menu
    IDF exchanges fire at West Bank refugee camp

    Pankaj Sharma
    November3/ 2023
    Israel Defense Forces

    Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday exchanged fire at the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, where it says that several Hamas militants were hiding.

    In a statement, the military said that it hit several militant targets and also killed many of them.

    The IDF added that heavy firing is currently underway in the area.

    The army also said that there were no IDF casualties as of now.

    According to the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA), the Jenin refugee camp borders the Jenin municipality and is the northernmost camp in the West Bank.

    There are about 23,628 Palestine Refugees registered in the camp as of 2022, it added.

    Friday's development comes after the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza -- the largest in the Hamas-controlled enclave -- came under two back-to-back Israeli attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The Israeli military confirmed that both the attacks were due to airstrikes in which Hamas militants were killed and facilities destroyed.

    —IANS

