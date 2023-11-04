IDF claims of killing 10 Hamas commanders since Gaza ground offensive

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that since it lauched the ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, the military has so far killed 10 brigade and batallion commanders of the Hamas militant group.



This revelation was made by IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.



According to the IDF, more than 130 Hamas militants have been killed since the ground invasion.



The spokesperson stressed said that the military remained focused in the Gaza Strip despite several provocations from the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.



Hagari also admitted that the forces were fighting a tough battle inside the Hamas-controlled enclave and added that the IDF had already destroyed several tunnel systems where the terroists were holed up.



The IDF also said that it has received a lot of information about the militant group after the Jabeliya refugee camp was captured during the army operation on Tuesday.



It further said that the intelligence materials obtained from the camp, which is the largest in the Gaza Strip, would be used for further attacks on the Hamas.



Meanwhile, Israeli ground forces are closing in on Gaza City, the largest and most densely.

—IANS