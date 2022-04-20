Id-Ul-Zuha: HRTC Extends Benefit Of Free Travel To Fair Sex Of Minority Community

Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Sunday decided to offer free transportation to the women belonging to minority community on the occasion of 'Id-Ulzuha' (Bakar Id) tomorrow.

Earlier, HRTC provided free travel facility to the women of majority community on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj and Karva Chauth.

HRTC Divisional Manager (Traffic) Pankaj Singla told UNI that the free travel facility is being offered for the first time to the women belonging to minority community on Aug 12.

The benefit of free travel can be claimed till the sunset on Aug 12, after showing their Ids. The woman traveling outside the state could not claim this facility.

The directions to the HRTC operational wing have been issued regarding the decision.