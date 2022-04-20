ICSE Class 12 exams from April 9, Class 10 from May 5

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct Class 10 board exams from May 5 and Class 12 exams from April 9. The results for the board exams will be out by July.

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is a class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.

"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July. The results will not be available from the office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," he added.

The board exams last year had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment. The education board had told the Supreme Court last year that it would not provide students with an option of re-examination and they will solely be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

The Class 10 exams will begin on May 5 with the English paper. The Class 12 board exams will begin with Computer Science practical examination on April 9, while the theory exams will begin on May 5 with the Business Studies paper.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the dates for its board examinations last month. The CBSE board exam for Class X and XII will begin on May 4, the Education Ministry had said, as it released a date-sheet for both classes. Class X exams will finish on June 7, while Class XII exams will conclude on June 11. Practical exams will begin from March 1, it had said.

