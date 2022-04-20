Iconic Roosevelt Hotel announces to shut its doors permanently from October 31

New York: The Roosevelt Hotel owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced that it will permanently close its doors for guests from October 31.

"We at The Roosevelt Hotel have enjoyed being a part of your stories, and an integral part of the history of Midtown Manhattan since 1924. But after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to New York, The Roosevelt Hotel is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of October 31, 2020," the hotel said in its Facebook post.

Located at the corner of Madison Avenue and 45th Street of New York's Manhattan, The Roosevelt Hotel is owned by the Government of Pakistan through PIA Investments Limited.

"For those guests with future reservations, we are working on communicating alternative accommodations. We truly love each and every one of you. And may your passion for our Great City continue...as Teddy would have wanted," the hotel added in its message.

The hotel originally opened in 1924 and it was taken by the national carrier on lease in 1979 and later purchased in 1999, according to Daily Pakistan.

This development comes months after the PTI government decided to not sell the iconic hotel located in Manhattan, New York. It had decided to run the hotel through a joint venture.

The hotel in its statement said that the decision has been taken due to economic reasons.

—ANI