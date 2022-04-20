ICMR Successfully Cultures UK-Variant Of Coronavirus Strain

New Delhi: India has successfully cultured the new coronavirus strain which originated in the UK, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

New Delhi: India has successfully cultured the new coronavirus strain which originated in the UK, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the ICMR claimed that no country has yet reported successful isolation and culture of the UK-variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

"UK-variant of the virus, with all signature changes, is now successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) from the clinical specimens collected from UK-returnees," the ICMR said. The research body said Vero cell lines were used by the scientists of ICMR-NIV to culture the UK-variant of the virus.

The UK had recently announced that the newly identified strain of the virus found in their population was up to 70% more infectious.

A total of 29 people had tested positive for the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India as of Friday, the Union health ministry said.