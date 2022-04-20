ICMR scientist Raman Gangakhedkar set to retire today

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday announced that senior scientist Raman Gangakhedkar would be retiring today.

"Raman Gangakhedkar, senior scientist of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is retiring today. He has played a key role in combating the on-going COVID-19 pandemic in the country," said an ICMR official.

Gangadkhedar was the head scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the National Institute of Virology, ICMR.

He is also a recipient of the 2020 Padma Shri Award. (ANI)