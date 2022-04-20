ICMR Needs To Change Guidelines For Testing To Increase, Says Delhi Health Minister; LNJP Employee Suspended For Making Video

New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court expressed concern over fewer coronavirus tests in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday put the onus on the ICMR, saying its guidelines should be changed for the testing to increase.

Facing flak after a video purportedly showing mishandling of bodies and patients at the LNJP hospital surfaced, Jain said a contractual employee, who made the video, has been suspended.

"I would like to tell all the journalists questioning on this matter to visit and see for themselves the conditions of the treatment. These allegations against LNJP are motivated and completely baseless. A video was captured by a contractual staff and he has been suspended," Jain told reporters here.

Taking note of the reports of "horrific scenes" of bodies being stacked next to coronavirus patients at Delhi''''s COVID-19 dedicated LNJP hospital , the Supreme Court had said on Friday that it indicated the "sorry state of affairs" in government facilities.

The top court had also directed chief secretaries of the NCT and other states to take "remedial action" ensuring proper management of patients at hospitals.

The Supreme Court had also wondered about the fewer COVID tests being conducted in Delhi and asked the government to ensure that there should be a "steep increase in the testing both by Government hospitals and private labs" as "non-testing of the patients is not a solution to the problem".

Jain said the Supreme Court''s criticism can be seen as a complaint and not as a judgment. At the same time, he said the Delhi government will act to resolve it. The minister said that the Delhi government is following the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"If you want the number of tests conducted for coronavirus to increase, ask the Indian Council of Medical Research to change its guidelines. "Testing can be done as per the ICMR guidelines only, and they clearly mention who should be tested and who should not be tested. It is necessary for all the states to comply with the ICMR guidelines.

"The testing can be opened for all if the ICMR guidelines allow, but then the number of people opting to get tested will increase whether or not they have any symptoms," he said. Jain said that the testing rate in UP and Haryana is 10 times less than Delhi.

"Accordingly, if the testing rate is less, the coronavirus cases will also be ten times less than Delhi," he said.

The Delhi government had last week issued testing guidelines making it mandatory that only symptomatic patients will be tested for COVID-19, but the Lieutenant Governor had overruled it on Monday stressing that ICMR guidelines testing of contacts of patients be followed "without any deviation".

There are nine categories of people who need to be tested, according to the ICMR guidelines, These include all symptomatic individuals with history of international travel in the last 14 days, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, all symptomatic health care workers/frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID19.

The other categories are all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case to be tested once between day five and day 10 of coming into contact, all symptomatic patients within hotspots/containment zones, hospitalised patients who develop symptoms and symptomatic patients returnees and migrants within seven days of illness.

No emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of test, the guidelines had said, adding, sample can be sent for testing based on the other guidelines. Jain said there are 36,824 COVID cases in Delhi, out of which 2,137 new cases came up on Friday, and 22,212 are active cases. There have been 1,214 deaths. Around 5,700 people have been admitted to the hospitals, out of which 345 people are in ICU, he said.

On the preparations being done to deal with the expected rise in cases, he said the Delhi government is working as per the the views of the experts.

"All the preparations including arrangements of beds and ventilators required by June 30, will be done by June 20 itself," he said. The preparations required to be done by July 15 will be done by June 30. Stadiums, banquet halls, community halls, and schools will be converted COVID care centres and beds will be arranged there. All the information will be shared as soon as the preparations start taking place," he said. He said that no disease of this intensity has affected mankind in recent decades. "The last time something like this happened was 100 years ago, when a virus known as Spanish Flu spread across the world," he said.

The BJP-ruled MCDs had recently claimed that over 2,000 deaths have taken place due to the infection.

Jain said that the MCDs shall give the information on the casualties to the Delhi government. "I was reading in the newspaper, that the MCDs have said that the death rate has decreased as compared to the previous years, and now they are giving out proof regarding death of Coronavirus patients. "If the MCDs have the details of the casualties, they should send it to the Delhi government rather than sending it out to the media. All deaths are counted as per the reports received from all the hospitals."

He also said that there is a death audit committee which is working to release data.

"All the states have death audit committees, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, and all other states.

"The work of death audit committee is not to fabricate the data of deaths. As and when they receive the death count, they are reported and released. There may be a delay in obtaining the data, but there is no delay on the committee''s part in releasing it," he said.

On the facilities provided in the hospitals, Jain said all wards of the hospitals have different facilities including ICUs, High-dependency Units (HDUs), etc.

Nurses and and doctors are posted ward-wise and they are responsible for their wards, he said.

"Food arrangements such as breakfast, lunch dinner and tea are made for the patients. The patient is given all facilities and proper arrangements for their stay are made," he added. PTI