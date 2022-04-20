ICICI Securities shares list at 17% discount on BSE

Shares of ICICI Securities on Wednesday made a muted debut on bourses, at Rs 431.10 on the BSE, with a discount of 17.09 percent over its issue price of Rs 520.

Within minutes of listing, the stock touched a high of Rs 461.95 and a low of Rs 431.10 on the BSE.

On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 435, with a discount of 16.34 percent over its issue price. It touched a high of Rs 459 and a low of Rs 435.

The company had raised Rs 3,515 crore from its recently concluded initial public offer (IPO).

A total of 67,593,245 equity shares have been allotted at an offer price of Rs 520 apiece, the upper end of the price band, aggregating to Rs 3,514.85 crore.

Earlier, ICICI Securities had reduced the size of its IPO to a little over Rs 3,500 crore after the sale elicited a sluggish response, especially from high net worth individuals.

The share sale of the leading brokerage firm -- which was to raise up to Rs 4,016 crore -- received around 88 percent subscription, including the anchor portion, on the last day of the bidding. —PTI