ICICI Lombard Q4 net profit rises 23 pc at Rs 346 crore

Mumbai: ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Saturday posted 23 per cent year-on-year jump in its March quarter (Q4 FY21) net profit at Rs 346 crore as compared to Rs 282 crore in Q4 FY20.

The gross direct premium income (GDPI) stood at Rs 3,478 crore as against Rs 3,181 crore in the same period, marking a growth of 9.4 per cent.Capital gains were at Rs 66 crore in Q4 FY2021 as compared to Rs 95 crore in Q4 FY20. The return on average equity was 18.8 per cent against 18.8 per cent.

The company paid an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share during the year. The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY21.

Thus, the overall dividend for FY21 including proposed final dividend is Rs 8 per share. The payment is subject to approval of shareholders in upcoming annual general meeting. (ANI)