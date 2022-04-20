ICICI Bank launches online platform for foreign companies setting up India ops

Mumbai: Lending major ICICI Bank has launched an online platform to cater the needs of foreign companies looking to establish or expand business in the country.

The platform 'Infinite India' offers these companies banking solutions as well as value-added services such as incorporation of a business entity, corporate filings, licences and registrations, HR services, compliances and taxation among others.

"An industry-first initiative, the 'Infinite India' platform offers significant convenience to foreign companies, as it eliminates the need of co-ordinating with multiple touchpoints leading to a hassle-free experience of doing business in India," ICICI Bank said in a statement.

"The 'Infinite India' initiative is a part of the host of technology-enabled-services that the bank is offering to foreign companies or MNCs coming to India."

According to the statement, these technology-enabled-services are aimed at strengthening the bank's position in the MNC segment, an important area.

"Driven by its dedicated team of relationship specialists, a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and leveraging on its global footprint to drive India-linked business, ICICI Bank will continue to build strong relationships with MNCs in India," the statement said.

--IANS