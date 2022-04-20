ICG seizes 1,500 kgs heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore off Guj coas

In one of the largest single haul of narcotics till date, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized 1,500 kgs of heroin, valued at around Rs 3,500 crore, from a merchant vessel off the Gujarat coast, a defence spokesperson said today.





The ICG, Intelligence Bureau, police, customs, Navy and other agencies are further probing into the seizure.





"The Indian Coast Guard ship 'Samudra Pavak' intercepted and apprehended a merchant vessel carrying approximately 1,500 kg of heroin valued at about Rs 3,500 crore off the coast of Gujarat," a statement by defence PRO Abhishek Matiman said.





"Based on intelligence inputs, the vessel was intercepted at around 1200 hrs yesterday. This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date," the statement said.





He said more details about the seizure are awaited as the ship is in high seas.





An official of the Porbandar Special Operations Group said the ICG has called them for a meeting regarding the drug haul at around 4 pm today.