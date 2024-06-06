ICFRE Organises Workshop On 'Land Restoration, Desertification & Draught Resilience'

Dehradun (The Hawk): Centre of excellence on Suitable Land Management, ICFRE, Dehradun, organised a workshop on "Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience" to commemorate the World Environment Day at ICFRE Dehradun on 5th June, 2024. The inaugural session of the workshop was graced by Director General Forest, MoEF&CC as chief guest (virtually). On this occasion, Director General, ICFRE, Director, IGNFA, Director, International Cooperation, ICFRE and Deputy Director General, Extension, ICFRE, were present & chaired the session and shared their thoughts on this occasion. Senior officers from other sister organizations of MoEF&CC, Forest departments from entire country, reputed organizations, ICFRE Institutes, Universities and international participants from global south also attended the workshop in hybrid mode. During the technical session, Ms. BasuKannogia, IFS- Eco warrior awardee 2023, delivered a talk on reclamation of encroached forest land to prevent desertification followed by Mr. Konda Reddy Chavva, Asst. FAO, who talked on FAO initiatives in supporting land restoration for resilient ecosystems. Mr. MozaharulAlam, Country Head, UN Environment Programme, presented his talk virtually on UN decade on ecosystem restoration. The workshop ended with release of Ist Newsletter of the CoE-SLM along with three brochures on different themes of World Environment Day, 2024, followed by prize distribution ceremony and the workshop ended with vote of thanks.