ICFRE Organises Symposium On Theme 'United For Land, Our Legacy, Our Future' On 'World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought'

Dehradun (The Hawk): Centre of excellence on Suitable Land Management, ICFRE, Dehradun, organised a symposium on theme "United for Land. Our Legacy. Our Future," to commemorate the "World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought at ICFRE Dehradunon 18th June, 2024. The inaugural session of the workshop was graced by Mrs. Kanchan Devi, DG, ICFREas chief guest. DDGs, ADGs, Director's, Scientist and employees of ICFRE and its institutes and participants from Global South attended the symposium (physically and virtually) to collectively address the critical issue of land degradation and desertification. During the technical session, Dr. MuraleeThummarukudy, UNCCD; Dr. D.N. Pandey, PCCF &HoFF (Retd.), Govt. of Rajasthan; Prof. Tony Simons, UNCCD Initiatives for Land Degradation; Dr. Rajendra Dobal, Vice Chancellor, SRHU, Dehradun, delivered their talk (virtually) on various issue of Land degradation, Desertification Control and Sustainable Land Management. The workshop ended with vote of thanks.