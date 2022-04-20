ICFRE-IUFRO Workshop On Forest Landscape Restoration Concludes

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), has Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Union of Forest Research Organisation (IUFRO) during February, 2020 to establish formal collaboration with the primary objective of leveraging their complementary competences and capacities to enhance the contribution of forests and forestry to sustainable development, biodiversity, combating climate change and land degradation. ICFRE and IUFRO are in a position to jointly make significant contributions to these global agendas by connecting forest-related science with policies and practices on the ground.Capacity building workshop of stakeholders in the forestry and natural-resources-related sectors jointly organised by ICFRE-IUFRO (online) from 09 to 12 November 2021 concluded today. The conference was attended by PCCF & HoFFs of different state forest departments and their representatives All Deputy Director Generals, Director (International Cooperation), all ADGs of ICFFE, DDGs, ADGs and Directors of ICFRE institutes, Secretary, ICFRE, Dean, and Registrar FRI, University, Director, KFRI, Peechi, Kerala, Director, ICAR-CAFRI, Jhansi, IUFRO Member organization, PAU, Scientists from other sister organisations and universities, all senior scientists of ICFRE and its institutes, NGOs, etc. During the course of this four days' workshop various aspects of Forest Landscape Restoration were deliberated upon by the Experts from IUFRO which included President IUFRO Dr. John Parrotta, Dr. Michael Kleine, Dy Executive Director, IUFRO, Prof. Jurgen Blaser, Dr. Andras Darabant, Dr. Vladan Ivetic, Dr Promode Kant, Director, Institute of Green Economy, Prof. Sanjeev Chauhan, PAU, Ludhiana, Dr Syam Vishwanath, Director, KFRI, Peechi, Kerala, Dr. Alka Bhargava, PCCF &HoFF, Assam, Mr Lokesh Jayaswal, PCCF, Telangana, Dr.Meeta Biswal, PCCF Projects, Odisha, Dr. Vivek Saxena, Ex IUCN Head, India, Sh. Arvind Jha, IFS (Retd.), Dr. Ravindra Saxena, IFS (Retd.) Mr. Tambor Lyngdoh, Chief Community Officer, Khasi Hills Community REDD+ Project from Meghalaya besides forest officers from different state forest departments of the country.The organisation of this workshop makes the MOU operational with the event also coinciding with the start of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030).Forest landscape Restoration (FLR) is an emerging concept that refers to an approach involving stakeholders in all affected land-use sectors and applying participatory decision-making processes. It is an ongoing process of regaining ecological functionality and enhancing human well-being across degraded and deforested forest landscapes. It is a strategy for the integrated management of land, water, and living resources that promotes conservation and sustainable use of forest ecosystems in an equitable way. With all their cultural diversity, local communities living within and in proximity are treated as an integral part of these ecosystems.This four days programme covered different aspects of FLR in which Day 1 included Forest Landscape Restoration- Interventions into Social-ecological Systems with Key Note Address on Best Practice Approaches in Forest Landscape Restoration by Dr. Michael Kleine and technical session included UN Strategic Plan for Forests (UNSPF) 2017-2030, Global Forest Goals and India's Voluntary National Contributions under UNSPF and FLR activities by SFDs of Assam and Telangana and panel discussion on FLR in achieving SDG 15, headed by Dr. John Parrotta.Day 2 Forest Landscape Restoration- Contribution to Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation started with Forests in net zero emission scenario and the guiding principles for successful FLR in the developing Tropics by Prof. Jurgen Blaser and technical session included deliberations on Towards climate change adaptation and novel ecosystems through FLR by Dr. Vladan Ivetic and The six principles and 32 guiding elements of FLR by Dr Andras Darabant and Social and environment safeguards in the context of FLR and REDD+ implementation by Dr R. S. Rawat, ICFRE and panel discussion on FLR in achieving India's forestry target under the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement led by Dr Michael KleineDay 3 included special focus on Forest Landscape Restoration- Reclaiming and Rehabilitating Ex-mining Areaswith Key Note address by Mr. Soumitra Das, ADG, FC on Reclamation of ex-mining areas in India followed by technical session FLR activities in mined out areas in Jharkhand and Karnataka, Environment Management Plan of mined out areas by ICFRE and Forest Right Act's effect on restoration of degraded forest lands, followed by panel discussion on International status of reclamation of mined out areas deliberated by experts from ICFRE and other IUFRO member organisaions.Day 4 included Forest Landscape Restoration- Financing and Building Capacities with Key Note address by Dr Ben Singer, Division of Mitigation and Adaptation, GCF on Accessing Finance for FLR followed by technical session with talks on Financing FLR at the Community Scale by Dr Promode Kant, FLR activities in Odisha by Dr Meeta Biswal and REDD + implementation on tribal community land in Meghalaya by Mr Tambor Lyngdoh. The panel discussion was on Monitoring FLR across the country with participation from Forest Survey of India and ICFRE institutes.The closing ceremony was presided over by Dr. Alexander Buck, Executive Director, IUFRO, Dr Subhash Chandra, DGF & SS, MoEFCC, GoI, New Delhi and Mr A.S. Rawat, DG, ICFRE, Dehradun. During the closing the way forward to the workshop was placed before the panel and the participants followed by closing remarks by the dignitaries. Dr. Alaxender Buck emphasied to have made a good beginning by giving effect to MoU signed by ICFRE and IUFRO and look forward for more such collaborative efforts of capacity building programmes to achieve NDCs targets and mitigate the effects of climate change and land degradation.Dr. Subhash Chandra, DGF & SS MoEFCC appreciated the efforts of ICFRE and urged the State Forest Departments to make use of such platforms to update and adopt innovative initiatives being followed by other countries. Sh A.S. Rawat, DG, ICFRE specially acknowledged the proactive role of IUFRO representatives especially Dr Promode Kant and response of the state forest departments especially, Assam, Telangana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Mizoram for sharing their FLR activities and documentations of the success stories to be used in future endeavours. The ICFRE-IUFRO-FLR workshop ended with a vote of thanks for IUFRO and state forest departments and other organisations for their active role during the workshop.