ICFRE Has Released 69 High Yielding Improved Clones/Varieties Of Various Forestry Species For Enhancing Forest Productivity

Dehradun (The Hawk): In the second day of International Workshop on "Enhancing Ecosystem Services by Improving Forest Quality & Productivity and SLEM Knowledge Dissemination" at ICFRE, Dehradun, thirteen different forestry related topics were presented by the speakers from India, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and Myanmar in two sessions.

In the session on Nursery Management and Plantation Techniques for Productivity Enhancement, presentations were given by experts from India, Thailand and Malaysia. For enhancing productivity, emphasis was on nursery and plantation techniques and the need for easy availability of quality planting material. ICFRE has released 69 clones/varieties of tree species such as Eucalyptus, Casuarina, Poplar, Dalbergia, Melia and other indigenous tree species. These can be used for eco-restoration, plantation and in agroforestry. It was stressed that mosaic of clone cultivation would ensure in maintaining the genetic base. The speaker from Thailand dissuced the Opportunities for short rotation teak farming and stated that the gestation period of teak can be reduced from 40 years to 6 years. Potential of Shorea roxburghii in rehabilitation of degraded areas as a case study was presented by a speaker from FRI, Malaysia.

In the session on Forest Land Restoration Techniques for Improving Forest Quality and Productivity, expert from FRI, Malaysia discussed the success in land restoration by using a pioneer species Macaranga tanarius. Representative from IUCN deliberated on the initiatives taken to meet 2030 Bonn Challenge by using innovative tools such as Restoration of Opportunities Optimization Tool (ROOT) for assessment of ecosystem trade off and the impact of eco-restoration. Success story of forest restoration efforts through community forestry in Nepal along with the role of government in financing mechanism for mountain landscape restoration was stressed by speakers from Nepal. The role of ecosystem based adaptation in rejuvenating landscapes to transform rural India, and core model supported by different forest and best practices for eco-restoration in Gujarat was presented. Speaker from Myanmar stated the opportunities in sustainable land and ecosystem management showcasing a mangrove ecosystem. Role of eco-budgeting in restoring forest ecosystem services and the needs for its value assessment was explained through a case study of Karnataka.