ICFRE, Dehradun signs MoU with HNBGU, Srinagar

Dehradun (The Hawk): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 14th December, 2020 at ICFRE, Dehradun through Video Conferencing between Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun (an Autonomous Council under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar. The MoU was signed by Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, Dehradun and Prof. Annpurna Nautiyal, Vice Chancellor, HNBGU, Srinagar.

ICFRE, through its Institutes and Centers located across the country, is guiding, promoting and coordinating forestry research, extension, education at the national level. Currently ICFRE is focusing on contemporary issues of national and international importance particularly in the areas of climate change, forest productivity, biodiversity and skill development.

The MoU has been signed with the objectives to promote cooperation in the field of forestry research, exchange of scientists, technologists, research scholar, PG Students and implementation of collaborative research projects.

Through this collaboration, ICFRE and HNBGU will complement each other by sharing their scientific and technical expertise. This will help in identifying technological gaps, extension of forest based technologies, and exchange of resources for dissemination of information to stakeholders. This will also help to promote livelihood opportunities and augment income of the forest based communities.

The MoU is expected to provide synergy in education, research and development for both the organizations and will ultimately aim to promote better economic and ecological security.

The occasion was graced by all Deputy Director Generals, Director (International Cooperation), Assistant Director Generals, Dean (Academic), FRI Deemed to be University and scientists from ICFRE, Dehradun and Director, HAPPRC, Dean, School of Agril. & Allied Sciences, Heads and other faculty from HNBGU, Srinagar.