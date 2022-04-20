ICFRE, Dehradun Signs MoU & LoI With CIMAP, Lucknow

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow and Letter of Intent (LoI) with ICIMOD, Kathmandu, Nepal on 22nd February, 2022 at ICFRE, Dehradun through virtual mode. The objective to sign MoU and LoI is to promote cooperation in the field of forestry research, education and extension for knowledge sharing, capacity building of stakeholders in the forestry and natural-resources-related sectors, extension activities of medicinal and aromatic plants in respective areas, policy research, ecosystem services, rejuvenation of river basin green skill development programme, bio diversity database, exchange of scientists and research scholar and pursue collaborative research projects etc.The MoU was signed by Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, Dehradun and Dr Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, Director, CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow. On this occasion, Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE in his address said that the MoU will help expand the possibilities of collaboration in forestry research and education. Through this collaboration, ICFRE and CSIR-CIMAP will complement each other by sharing their scientific and technical expertise in the field of medicinal and aromatic plants. This will help in identifying technological gaps, extension of forest based technologies, and exchange of resources for dissemination of information to stakeholders. The LoI was signed by Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, Dehradun and Dr Pema Gyamtsho, Director General, ICIMOD, Kathmandu, Nepal. The LoI is expected to provide synergy in education, research and development for both the organizations and will ultimately aim to promote better economic and ecological security, capacity building and knowledge sharing on mountain ecosystems, climate change vulnerability, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and livelihood of forest dependent communities of Hindu Kush Himalaya. ICFRE, through its Institutes and Centers located across the country, is guiding, promoting and coordinating forestry research, extension, education at the national level. Currently ICFRE is focusing on contemporary issues of national and international importance particularly in the areas of climate change, forest productivity, biodiversity and skill development.The occasions were graced by all Deputy Director Generals, Directors of ICFRE Institutes, Director (International Cooperation), Assistant Director Generals & Secretary, ICFRE and senior officers from CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow and ICIMOD, Kathmandu, Nepal.