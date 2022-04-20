ICFRE Celebrates World Environment Day 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Virtual Celebration of World Environment Day, 2021 by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) celebrated the World Environment Day 2021 through virtual mode on 05.06.2021.Over 100 officials from MoEF&CC and its regional offices, ICFRE and its Institutes, various State Forest Departments, Directorate of Mining & Geology of various states, Coal India Limited and its subsidiary bodies (NCL, MCL, BCCL, SECL, WCL, ECL, CCL), Singareni Colliery Company Ltd., and reputed mining companies and other organizations from the country attended the celebration.

Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, DG, ICFRE in his inaugural addresson the theme of this year's World Environment Day i.e. Ecosystem Restoration, said that thecontribution of ecosystem servicesaccount for half of global GDP andfurtherpointed out the direct and indirect drivers of environmental degradation affecting the ecosystem functions. He expressed concern over the increased frequency and intensity of natural disasters like floods, droughts, cloudburst, cyclones, tsunami, etc. as a result of environmental changes andthe huge cost involved in managing suchdisasters. He suggested that such adverse events can be curtailed through concerted efforts by individual, organizations and governments at national and international levels.He also stressed upon the importance of pollinator's inproductivity of agricultural, horticultural and forestry species in the context of environmental changes. On this occasion he also highlighted the contribution of ICFRE and its Institutes made in theenvironmental amelioration through preparation of R&R Plans for iron ore mines in Bellary sector of Karnataka, restoration of coal mining areas in Singrauli and Dhanbad Coal mining areas, preparation of detailed project reports for rejuvenation of Ganga River and other 13 major river systems in the country among others. He further called upon Scientists of ICFRE and its Institutes to look formore innovative and cost effectivemethodsfor eco-restoration of the degraded ecosystems. Dr. Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extn.), ICFRE in his remarks spoke about the ways and means for restoration of degraded forest ecosystem. He also spoke about the key ecological challenges and healthy ecosystem which can enhance people's livelihood, counteract climate change and protect rich biodiversity.

Subsequently, presentations were made by various speakerson different topics related to the eco-restoration of mine land, degraded lands, drylands, rivers, shifting cultivation, etc. The speakers on the occasion includedDr. Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extn.), ICFRE and Sudhir Y. Wakhale, GM (Mining), Chowgule and Company Private Limited, Karnataka; Dr. G. Singh, Scientist G and GCR, AFRI, Jodhpur; Dr. Avinash Jain, Scientist-F, Forest Ecology & Climate Change Division, TFRI, Jabalpur; Shri D. Ravi Prashad, GM (Environment), SCCL, Telengana; Dr. Anshumali, Professor & Head, Centre for Water Resource Management, Dept of Env. Sci. &Engg. IIT(ISM), Dhanbad; Dr. Krishna Giri, Scientist-D, Silviculture & Forest Management Division, RFRI, Jorhat; Shri Raj Kumar, Chief Manager (Min.), Environment Department, BCCL, HQ, Dhanbad, Dr. M. Madhu, Director, ICAR-IISWC, Dehradun, Dr. Tara Chand , Scientist-E, Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division, FRI, Dehradun, and Dr. Lal Singh, Sr. Scientist, EBGD Division, NEERI, Nagpur.

During the event welcome address was given by Dr. A.N. Singh, ADG (EM), ICFRE andthe vote of thanks was extended by Sh. Chandra Sharma, Scientist-B (EM Div.), ICFRE.