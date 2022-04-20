ICFRE And NIESBUD Sign Bilateral Agreement

Dehradun: A bilateral agreement was signed between Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) and National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Ministry, Government of India on 14.11.2019 for the up-gradation of entrepreneurship skill and education. On this occasion, the MoU was signed by Dr. S.C. Gairola, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education and Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General, National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development.

During the occasion, Dr. S.C. Gairola, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education emphasized that the Council is organizing forestry research and related employment generation oriented skill development programmes in various centers of the ICFRE institutes located throughout the country. In the present scenario, entrepreneurship is an important factor to make skill a livelihood enhancement tool. NIESBUD and ICFRE will work jointly to enhance the entrepreneurship skill up-gradation of trainees. By this, the new industries will be developed in near future and the new opportunities for self employment will be generated. In the past, the joint entrepreneurship based skill development programmes were also organized with NIESBUD resulting in this MoU. On this occasion, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General, National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development said that the Institute is working for the entrepreneurship development through research and training. The Institute is organizing various programmes throughout the country in-order to motivate the youths for self employment. The youths who are being educated at Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education will be provided with entrepreneurship skills so as to prepare them for self employment which is the main objective of this bilateral agreement. NIESBUD will train the youth as per the market requirements and will help them in establishing industries and marketing of their products. By forming the self help groups (SHGs), the NIESBUD will also provide the opportunities of group entrepreneurship to the youth. He also said that the NIESBUD will organize the entrepreneurship training programmes in ICFRE institutes/centers located in various parts of the country.

The occasion was graced by Shri S.D. Sharma, Deputy Director General, ICFRE, Dr. Poonam Sinha, Director, NIESBUD, Dr. R.S. Rawat, Scientist, ICFRE and Shri Birendra Singh Sajwan, Chief Consultant, NIESBUD.