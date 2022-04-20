ICFR&E, DDun signs MoU with IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

Dehradun (The Hawk): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 9th November, 2020 at ICFRE, Dehradun through Videoconferencing between Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun (an Autonomous Council under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) and Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad. The MoU was signed by Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, Dehradun and Prof. Shalivahan, Dean (R&D), IIT(ISM) Dhanbad.

ICFRE, through its Institutes and Centres located across the country, is guiding, promoting and coordinating forestry research, extension, education at the national level. Currently ICFRE is focusing on contemporary issues of national and international importance particularly in the areas of climate change, forest productivity, biodiversity and skill development.

The MoU has been signed with the objectives to promote cooperation in the field of mining area reclamation and forestry research, exchange of scientists and technologists and implementation of collaborative research projects.

Through this collaboration, ICFRE and IIT(ISM) will complement each other by sharing their scientific and technical expertise. This will help in identifying technological gaps, extension of forest based technologies, exchange of resources for dissemination of information to stakeholders. This will also help to promote livelihood opportunities and augment income of the forest based communities as well as assist the industries to optimize the utilization of resources. Inter-institutional links between their respective scientific research institutes and centres will further strengthen the collaboration.

The MoU is expected to provide synergy in research and development for both the organizations and will ultimately aim to promote better economic and ecological security.

Prof. Rajiv Shekhar, Director, IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, graced the occasion and addressed the participants. The occasion was graced by all Deputy Director Generals, Director (International Cooperation),ADG (Environment Management), ADG (External Project) and scientists from ICFRE, Dehradun and Deans, Associate Deans and faculty from IIT(ISM), Dhanbad.