ICCR composes song as a tribute to 'COVID-19 warriors' across the world

New Delhi: "United we fight", the Indian Council for Cultural Relations has brought together composers, musicians and singers from across India to produce a song to carry the message of 'hope, joy, resilience, fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude' in the fight against COVID-19.

This composition is an expression of our deep appreciation and gratitude to all brave 'COVID-19 warriors' world over risking their lives to protect ours, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) said in a statement.

The song is written and composed by Joe Alvares. It has vocals by Usha Uthup, Salim Merchant, Shefali Alvares Rashid, Benny Dayal, Sonam Kalra, Chandan Bala Kalyan, Joe Alvares, Salome and Samira; and music by Tubby, Pandit Ravi Chari, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya and Ustad Faisal Qureshi.

"United we fight" is a rendition weaving English lyrics into the notes and beats of Indian classical music, spreading the essence of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family, it said.

The song is dedicated to the world by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The ICCR is MEA''s autonomous organisation mandated to build international understanding, develop closer cultural relations between India and other countries and project India''s soft power abroad.

"It is a homage to all the artists and performers who represent the cultural legacy of our countries and contribute to keep our cultural heritage vibrant and alive, especially in these difficult times," the statement said.

"It is a tribute to and recognition of the countless individuals who are silently helping neighbours, strangers and people around them in these times of distress. A message to the world that together we shall surely win the fight against the coronavirus and many such challenges that humanity and the human race faces," it added.

PTI