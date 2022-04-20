ICC World Cup: BCCI allows WAGs to accompany Team India cricketers

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team has been rewarded for making it to the quarter-finals of the ICC World Cup 2015 as BCCI on Monday allowed Wives & Girlfriends (WAGs) to accompany the players. Prior to the World Cup, BCCI had made it clear that wives and girlfriends would not be allowed to accompany the team to the battlefield Down Under. However, later on in a fresh twist, the board decided to reconsider its decision saying that it would overturn the decision if the team reached the quarterfinals. BCCI's move to ban WAGs had made plenty of headlines. "This rule of not allowing wives and girlfriends was always there in the past. In a big tournament like the World Cup, the cricketers should stay away from distractions," a BCCI official had said. Now since the team has made it to the quarters, Shikhar Dhawan was seen with his wife doing shopping in Melbourne. India along with co-hosts New Zealand are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. The MS Dhoni-led side will now take on Bangladesh in the second quarter-final scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 19.