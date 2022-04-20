ICC World Cup ticket sales heading for million mark

Dubai: Cricket fans from around the world are rushing to get their tickets and with just nine days before the start of the ICC World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, ticket sales is heading for the million mark. The 14 ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 venues around Australia and New Zealand are filling up for what promises to be the most intense competition ever for the silver and gold trophy. According to the ICC, more than 750,000 tickets have been sold to date, well on the way to a predicted total attendance of more than a million. While there are plenty of good seats left to great matches, organisers are urging fans to get their tickets now to avoid disappointment. ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "The ICC Cricket World Cup is on track to be the most open and competitive tournament ever. I�d urge everyone who can to get out and support their team." Australia and New Zealand last hosted the event 23 years ago and the lure of some of the world�s best cricket grounds and the chance for a great holiday is attracting tens of thousands of visitors. IANS