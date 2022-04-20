ICC World Cup 2015: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal and Esha Gupta cheer for Virat Kohli on Twitter!

India and Pakistan are currently battling it out in the field. Yes, their ICC World Cup 2015 journey has begun and how! While everyone is glued to the television watching the India vs Pakistan match, the scenario isn�t different for our Bollywood celebrities. Most of them are sitting in front of the idiot box witnessing the epic cricket battle. And some are even sharing their excitement on popular social networking site Twitter. For instance, Varun Dhawan is currently in Goa but instead of unwinding on the beach, the B-town hunk is catching up on India vs Pakistan match. He is even rooting for Virat Kohli who is currently in a great form. Even Arjun Rampal and Esha Gupta are rooting for the Delhi boy. Here�s what each one of them wrote on Twitter: Varun Dhawan: Sitting in goa watching #IndiavsPak. The #badlamatch . The World Cup has truly begun. Kholi is gonna get a big one . Pray! Arjun Rampal: Come on India 300 plus on cards. Go Virat, Dhawan. Esha Gupta: To all the officials, see how Virat is smiling n playing..just saying don�t be idiot..#BleedBlue #IndiaJeetega #IndiavsPakistan