ICC World Cup 2015: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee relishes Australia rivalry

New Delhi: Ahead of Sunday's ICC World Cup final showdown between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee is relishing the tie against giants Australia. Southee who has been phenomenal for New Zealand in the World Cup so far this year stated that as a kid it was always Australia one wanted to played against as there is a massive rivalry. He expressed his views on Friday at a press conference in Melbourne. His thoughts were shared on social micro-blogging site, Twitter. Southee also stated that in the last two years the Black Caps have gained a lot of respect all around the world for the brand of cricket they play. New Zealand have won eight matches in a row and defeated South Africa on Tuesday to book a place in the final. The Kiwis have been emphatic so far as everybody has chipped in with match winning performances. The Black Caps had faced the Aussies earlier in the group stage and had defeated them by one wicket in a low scoring thriller. New Zealand were seen in a practice session in Melbourne on Friday. Australia beat defending champions India by 95 runs on Thursday and are hunting for their fifth World Cup glory after having previously won the tournament in 1989, 1999, 2003 and 2011.