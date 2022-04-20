ICC World Cup 2015 won't be same without Saeed Ajmal, Sunil Narine

New Delhi: It's a serious blow to cricket followers, who love to see an intense battle between bat and ball, as two best spinners in world cricket � Sunil Narine and Saeed Ajmal � are not going to participate in the much-aniticipated ICC World Cup 2015. Even after comfortably finding a place in their respective 15-member World Cup squads, both the premium spinners decided to draw back their names from the list. It is certainly a huge set back for Pakistan and West Indies, as they are going to miss their prime tweakers in the World Cup, starting February 14. If Ajmal has been the best Pakistani spinner for the last few years, then Narine too has proved his mettle across all the formats. Both the offies have a knack of troubling best of the batting line ups in world cricket and have a high reputation in the business. They are true match-winners, who hardly look off-colour. With bag full of tricks up their sleeves, they are a real threat to their opponents. Though traditionally, conditions in Australia and New Zealand are not favourable to spinners, but the duo has the uncanny ability to deceive a batsman even with their line and length. Interestingly, both have been working on their bowling actions ever since they received a warning, which is the only reason behind their withdrawal from the coveted event. With two most cunning spinners in the world missing the biggest cricketing extravaganza, one can easily say that the forthcoming World Cup won't be the same in their absence.