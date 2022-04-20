ICC warns BCCI about Anurag Thakur socializing with alleged bookie

New Delhi: A fresh controversy hit the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as pictures of secretary Anurag Thakur socializing with an alleged bookie Karan Gilhotra emerged on Sunday. The pictures show Thakur cutting a cake, Gilhotra feeding Thakur a piece of cake and Thakur returning the favour. As per a news report in DNA, ICC CEO Dave Richardson sent a mail to BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya notifying him about the BJP MP's association with Gilhotra, who is on their Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) database. However, the Indian board did not any formal comment on this issue. As per the ICC mail, their ACSU had unverified information in 2014 that Gilhotra was attempting to get friendly with IPL players and support staff. Ravi Sawani, director of the BCCI ACSU, had written to all IPL team managers back then, asking them to ensure Gilhotra was not given access to players and support staff. As per a picture released by a news website, Thakur and Gilhotra are seen together at a cake cutting ceremony. However, it would be unfair at the moment to draw any conclusion regarding the nature of relationship between the two. �I can only laugh at this. I have already sent a notice to the ICC for mentioning my name in their database. I have never received any communication from the ICC, the BCCI or any IPL franchise in this regard. I am a cricket lover. I am a social person and I love to meet and interact with people. �I know Anurag for more than 10 years. The pictures being circulated in the media were clicked at my wedding anniversary party in Chandigarh last month. Do you think Anurag, a sitting MP of the BJP, will be associated with a person involved in illegal activities? Just because I know people and party with them, it doesn�t mean I am involved in any wrongdoing,� Gilhotra told DNA. Incidentally, BCCI's first working committee meeting under new chief Dalmiya did not discuss this matter in Kolkata on Sunday.