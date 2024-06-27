ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All Updates for England vs. India Semi-Final Match

Today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and India promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Guyana: Here is today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match pitch report between England and India. The pitch is dry with many cracks. The ball will stay low and spinners will get some aid on this pitch.





The average first innings score batting first on this wicket is 167 runs. The captain winning the toss will opt to _.





The toss has been delayed due to rain.

T20 WC: India vs England Semi-Final Delayed by Rain

The India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final at Providence Stadium, Guyana, faces a delay due to rain. If the match is washed out, India will advance to the final, ending England's title defense. Umpires are in discussions with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as fans hope for a rematch from 2022. Rain has swept through Guyana all day.



T20 WC: Rain Threatens India-England Semi-Final Outcomes



Rain looms over the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in Guyana as India, led by Rohit Sharma, faces Jos Buttler's England. India, topping the Super Eights, would advance if rain disrupts play, while England risks elimination. The match features top opening pairs, with India seeking redemption for their 2022 defeat.

T20 WC Semi-Final: England Wins Toss, India to Bat First

England won the toss and chose to field against unbeaten India, led by Rohit Sharma, in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at Providence Stadium. If rain cancels the game, India advances to the final. This is a rematch of the 2022 semi-final. Both captains shared their strategies, with strong XIs named for the clash.