ICC suspends Bangladesh bowlers Taskin, Sunny

New Delhi:�Bangladesh pace sensation Taskin Ahmed and left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny were today suspended for bowling with an illegal action by the ICC, dealing a massive blow to the team's campaign in the ongoing World Twenty20. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that independent assessments have found the bowling actions of Bangladesh's Arafat Sunny and Taskin Ahmed to be illegal and, as such, both the bowlers have been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect," the ICC said in a statement. Arafat's analysis revealed that the elbow extension for majority of his deliveries had exceeded the 15 degrees' level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Regulations, while not all of Taskin's deliveries were legal. "As a consequence of these suspensions, the Bangladesh cricket team is permitted to apply to the ICC World Twenty20 India 2016 Event Technical Committee for approval to replace the two bowlers in the squad for the remainder of the event," the ICC said. The 20-year-old Taskin, the fastest bowler in Bangladesh right now, has 21 wickets in 14 ODIs and 9 in 13 T20Is. Sunny, on the other hand, 24 scalps from 16 ODIs and 12 from 10 T20Is. In accordance with Article 6.1 of the ICC Regulations, Arafat's and Taskin's international suspensions will also be recognised and enforced by all the members for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction. However, with the consent of Bangladesh Cricket Board, the two bowlers may be able to play in domestic cricket events played in Bangladesh under its auspices. Arafat and Taskin were reported after their side's opening match in the World Twenty20 against the Netherlands in Dharamsala on March 9. The independent assessments were performed at the ICC- accredited testing centre in Chennai. Arafat's bowling action was analysed on March 12, while Taskin's test was performed on March 15.