ICC should investigate India-Bangladesh match: Former Pakistan spinner

Karachi: Former Pakistan spinner Tauseef Ahmed says the ICC anti-corruption and security unit need to probe the World T20 match between India and Bangladesh since the result looks suspicious. The 57-year old, who played 34 Tests and 70 ODIs, said he could see no cricketing logic for the way Bangladesh gifted the match to India in the final over. "The way the match ended it just does not feel right to me. I think it needs to be investigated by the authorities including the ICC," he told Geo Super channel. Bangladesh lost the match on the final ball, needing two runs to win from three balls with wickets in hand. Three wickets fell in as many balls. is now not an inexperienced side. They had experienced players at the crease. I don't understand how they could not first opt to tie the match and try for a big hit," he said. Tauseef, who is also head coach of the Pakistan A team and was also on the coaching staff of the Islamabad United side which recently won the Pakistan Super League, said his experience tells him that something was not right. "I don't know what to say. Best if the ICC looks into the match and holds an inquiry. Look everyone knows things do happen now-a-days in cricket matches so nothing wrong in looking into the match," he added. The final ball win allowed India to stay alive in the World T20 semi-final contention race.