ICC CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma meets David Beckham in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: It was a sight to witness at Mumbai during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and England football icon David Beckham shared a moment together.



Beckham took to Facebook to share a picture of him meeting Rohit. While Beckham was wearing a Team India jersey of number 45 featuring Rohit's name, the 'Hitman' wore Beckham's number 23 shirt from his stint with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

"Great to meet you captain Good luck in the final Rohit Sharma Indian Cricket Team," said the caption of Beckham's Facebook post.

Rohit is one of the best opening batters of all time. With 18,192 runs in 461 international matches with 45 centuries and 100 fifties, including 10,662 runs in 261 ODIs with 31 centuries and 55 fifties, the Indian skipper is regarded as one of the best to ever do it. He has 579 sixes in international cricket, the highest by any batter.



The 'Hitman' has led India to two Asia Cup titles in 2018 and 2023. He has also led his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) to five titles, making him a highly accomplished leader as well.





Beckham is in India and watched India's clash with Kiwis in Mumbai. He is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Beckham on the other hand is also considered as one of the best footballers of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.



Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.





Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.



Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.



In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But a 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Mohammed Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs.





Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket each.



Shami became 'Player of the Match' for his spell.

