ICC CWC 2023: Adil Rashid completes 350 international wickets, becomes third English spinner to do so

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: England spinner Adil Rashid completed 350 wickets in international cricket, becoming only the ninth bowler and third spinner from his country to do so.

Rashid reached this milestone during England's ICC Cricket World Cup match against India at Lucknow.

Rashid took two wickets for 35 runs in ten overs, with an economy rate of 3.50. He took key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.



In 250 international matches, Rashid has taken 350 wickets at an average of 31.96, with the best bowling figures of 5/27. He has 15 four-wicket hauls and four fifties in international cricket.

In 19 Tests, Rashid has taken 60 wickets at an average of 39.83, with the best bowling figures of 5/49. He has two five-wicket hauls in Tests.

In 132 ODIs, Rashid has taken 192 wickets at an average of 32.44, with the best bowling figures of 5/27. He has taken two five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Rashid has also played 99 T20Is for England, taking 98 wickets at an average of 26.26, with the best bowling figures of 4/2.

In the match, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India put 229/9 in their 50 overs. Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to score. But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark.



David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket.

India need 230 runs to keep their unbeaten streak alive and England needs to chase this down to get their second win of the tournament.

