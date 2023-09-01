ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Tickets for India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai to go on sale tomorrow

New Delhi: General ticket sales for an additional three matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will commence on Friday, September 1 at 20h00 IST as anticipation builds ahead of the pinnacle event of the one-day game.

Tickets for India matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai will go on general sale via the official ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The upcoming ticket release tomorrow will feature the following matches:



-Sunday October 22- India v New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

-Sunday October 29- India v England, Stadium, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

-Thursday November 2- India v Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tickets for India’s other fixtures at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale on the following dates at 20h00 IST:

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3: India match at Ahmedabad

September 15: Semi-Finals and Final

The 2023 World Cup will showcase the very best of cricket in ODI format and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. While Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots were decided by the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands grabbed the two final spots in the tournament.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. (ANI)