ICAR-DMR Inaugurates six days online training programme

Shimla (The Hawk): ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan inaugurated six days online training programme on Mushroom Cultivation Technology today . During his inaugural address

Dr. V.P. Sharma, Director, ICAR-DMR introduced trainees with the ongoing activities at ICAR-DMR, Solan. He also made the trainees aware of different mushroom cultivation technologies. 101 trainees from different parts of the country are participating in this six days online training programme. During the training programme they will be given lectures on cultivation technologies of different mushrooms. Dr. Sharma, during his presentation informed the trainees about the present status and future scope of mushroom in the country and world. He also informed the house that since the arrival of COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020, this Directorate is continuously organizing online mushroom training programmes for the benefit of farmers. In consequence of this Directorate is conducting two training programmes every month for which we are getting very good response from the farmers/growers/entrepreneurs.



