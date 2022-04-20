ICAR-CIBA develops red snapper seed production technology

Chennai: The city based ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) on Wednesday said it has successfully developed seed production technology of red snapper (Lutjanus argentemaculatus), a high value fish, for the first time in India.

According to CIBA, the development would open up huge scope for the country's brackish water aquaculture sector with the steady supply of quality red snapper seeds.

Owing to its meat quality and taste, red snappers are in demand and the selling price ranges between Rs 400 to Rs 600 per kg.

Locally known as Seppili (in Tamil) and Chembally (in Malayalam), the fish has immense potential for brackishwater aquaculture owing to its fast growth rate, easy adaptability to culture conditions, quick acceptance of artificial feed, pleasant appearance and good meat quality, CIBA said.

The species accepts formulated feed and can grow to marketable size of 300-500 gm in less than six months.

The institute took five years of research to develop the technology of this fish that is called Mangrove red snapper.

Earlier the CIBA had developed the hatchery technology of sea bass, milkfish and grey mullet.

"With this achievement, the CIBA has introduced one more candidate species for brackishwater aquaculture diversification and sustainability," K K Vijayan, Director said.

The first batch of fingerlings bred by CIBA was distributed to selected fish farmers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"The farmers will grow the fingerlings at their respective farms and will return the selected broodstock to the CIBA on a buy-back mode for further breeding in the hatchery," said M. Kailasam, who led the team of researchers to develop the technology.

—IANS