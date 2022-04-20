IBM acquires Taos to boost its Hybrid Cloud capabilities

San Francisco: IBM has acquired Taos, a leading Cloud professional and managed services provider, for an undisclosed sum as it boost its Hybrid Cloud capabilities.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Taos brings 30 years of experience with leading brands across technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, transportation and education.

A leading adopter of public cloud technologies, Taos forged strong partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure to deliver data centre migration, platform engineering and hybrid cloud managed services, IBM said in a statement on Thursday.

"Taos adds the deep expertise, public cloud partnerships and innovative solutions needed to drive growth and adoption of IBM's hybrid cloud platform throughout the Americas," said John Granger, SVP, Cloud Application Innovation and COO, IBM Global Business Services.

Leading IT industry analysts estimate the market for cloud professional services will exceed $200 billion by 2024.

"Our laser-like focus on helping clients migrate to the cloud, modernise multi-cloud platforms, and manage hybrid cloud environments over the past several years is a natural fit with IBM Global Business Services," said Hamilton Yu, CEO of Taos.

Earlier this week, IBM announced to acquire Salesforce consultancy provider 7Summits to advance the firm's Salesforce, cloud, and AI ambitions.

IBM in December announced its plans to acquire European cloud consulting leader Nordcloud for an undisclosed sum.

—IANS



