IBM 'Cloud Pak for Security' to further protect Hybrid Cloud data

Bengaluru: IBM has announced new capabilities for its open platform Cloud Pak for Security, including a data security solution that allows companies to detect, respond to and protect against threats to their most sensitive data across Hybrid Cloud environments.

With these upcoming capabilities, Cloud Pak for Security will include access to six threat intelligence feeds, 25 pre-built connections to IBM and third-party data sources, and 165 case management integrations, the company said in a statement.

Built on open, cloud native technologies, Cloud Pak for Security is the first-of-its kind capability which brings data security directly into the threat management lifecycle.

"Cloud Pak for Security offers a streamlined threat management lifecycle using advanced AI, analytics and automation. Further, it is a single, unified user interface that connects the entire threat management process via end-to-end workflows — from initial detection through response," said Sudeep Das, Technical Leader, IBM Security Systems, IBM India/South Asia.

Indian companies witnessed an average of Rs 140 million total cost of data breach in the 2020, an increase of 9.4 per cent from 2019.

Das said that these advancements in Cloud Pak for Security will "augment the security posture of Indian organizations and empower them to get deeper intelligence by linking data-level insights and user behavior analytics with threat detection".

IBM has developed a new industry-first approach to provide security teams with visibility into data activity, compliance and risk, without needing to leave their primary response platform.

The new built-in data security hub, scheduled for general availability in Q4, allows analysts to quickly gain context into where their sensitive data resides across hybrid cloud environments, as well as who has access to it, how it is used, and the best way to protect it.

Cloud Pak for Security is expanding its collection of threat intelligence, helping clients detect early warning signs of active threat campaigns impacting companies around the world.

"Complexity is the greatest challenge facing our industry, forcing resource-strapped security teams to manually connect the dots between disparate tools and sources of security data," said Justin Youngblood, Vice President, IBM Security. —IANS