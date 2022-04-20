IAS Week In UP From Jan 31

Lucknow: After postponing IAS week scheduled to be held from December 13, the annual event of the Uttar Pradesh IAS association will now be held here from January 31 to February 3, 2019.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the meeting of the association on February 1. On the same day CM will host the lunch for the IAS officers at his official residence.

The general body meeting of the UP IAS association will be held on February 2 and on the same day Governor Ram Naik will host a dinner for the officers at Rajbhawan. Besides taking up the issues of the association and members, the meeting will also elect the office bearers of the body in the association meeting .

The traditional cricket match of the UP IAS officers with the IPS officers will be held on February 3. UNI