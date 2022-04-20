IAS Week Commences In UP

Lucknow: After postponing IAS week scheduled to be held from December 13, the annual event of the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association commenced here on Thursday which will continue till February 3.

The five-day long Service week will be attended by around 500 bureaucrats and their family members of UP cadre. On the opening day on Thursday, an Art and Photography competition has been organised.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the meeting of the association on Friday. On the same day, the Chief Minister will host the lunch for the IAS officers at his official residence.

During the CM's address, four IAS officers will give presentations on good governance.

The general body meeting of the UP IAS association will be held on Saturday and on the same day Governor Ram Naik will host a dinner for the officers at Rajbhawan. Besides taking up the issues of the association and members, the meeting will also elect the office-bearers of the body in the association meeting. The IAS Association will also discuss in brief about the demand of police commissioner system and would oppose it. The traditional cricket match of the UP IAS officers with the IPS officers will be held here on February 3. UNI