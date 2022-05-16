IAS trainee officers visit Andaman & Nicobar Command

Port Blair: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Trainee Officers of the 2021 Batch visited the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) as part of Defence Attachment tour. The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the first integrated theatre command in India with headquarters at Port Blair.

The 107 IAS trainee officers on arrival at ANC HQ on May 12 were briefed on the strategic dimensions of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and given an overview of the integrated operations and operational challenges of the command in order to better understand the operational capability of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, a press release issued by the ANC said on Monday. The trainee officers thereafter visited the ANC's Army Component at Birchgunj, Air Force Component, Coast Guard Headquarters, Coast Guard Ships, Navy Ships and Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY).

﻿

They were also taken for 'Day at Sea' onboard an Indian Navy ship. The visit provided the IAS officer trainees an opportunity to appreciate the multi-faceted, unique integrated and strategic aspects of the Command. It also helped them to get a first hand insight into the aspects involved in protecting 836 Andaman and Nicobar Islands, their coastline and the Exclusive Economic Zone associated aspects, the release added.—PTI