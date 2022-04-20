IAS officer Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE Chairperson

New Delhi: In a major administrative level reshuffle at the Centre, IAS officer Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), it was announced on Tuesday.

Ahuja was among the 19 appointments that were approved by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday.

A 1990 batch Odisha cadre officer who is currently serving as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, he will replace Anita Karwal.

The Board functions under the overall supervision of the controlling authority which is vested with the Secretary, School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Among the other major challenge in front of the new chairperson will be to complete the annual board examination process of both Class 10 and Class 12.

While the board is yet to complete examination of some subjects for class 12, the evaluation process is also a challenege for the board amid the social distancing norms.

Apart from Ahuja, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sanjeeva Kumar has been appointed as Secretary, Border Management in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Vasudha Mishra, Special Secretary, Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Rakesh Sarwal of the Human Resource Development Ministry has been accorded the post of Additional Secretary of NITI Aayog.

Katikithala Srinivas has been made Additional Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training and Shiv Das Meena, the Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board.

Arti Ahuja, Special Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration,will be Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Alok Kumar, presently in his state cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat (SR).

Nivedita Shukla Verma, presently in the cadre, will be Additional Secretary, Defence and V. Vidyavathi, presently in cadre, will be the new Director General of Archaeological Survey of India, under the Ministry of Culture, in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to Government of India.

Rajendra Kumar has been appointed as Director General of Employees'' State Insurance Corporation, Rakesh Ranjan as Additional Secretary, Higher Education, in the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Anil Kumar Nayak, who was Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, will be the Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Posts.

Aniruddha Kumar who was the Joint Secretary, Power will be the Additional Secretary, New and Renewable Energy.

Subir Mallick, Additional Financial Advisor and Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence (Finance) will be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Agricultural Research and Education. Anuradha Thakur has been posted as Joint Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat.

Besides this, the ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of the officers to the level of Additional Secretary, as a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.

In regards with the same, Rashmi Chowdhary who was posted as Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training has now been appointed as Additional Secretary of the department.

Anand Mohan Bajaj, who was the Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has been accorded the post of Additional Secretary in the same department.

