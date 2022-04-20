IAS Officer's Wife Alleges Desertion, Moves Court

Ghaziabad: An IAS officer's wife has alleged that her husband deserted her after injuries in an adventure sport in 2014 left her partly paralysed and has moved the court for securing maintenance.

In a complaint of domestic violence lodged before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Moni Bansal, 42, said she was married to Pankaj Kumar Bansal, an IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, on December 6, 1998 in Meerut and they also had a daughter. However, after her injury in Shimla in October 2014 that paralysed the left side of her body, her husband left her at her parent's home here and for over four years now, has been ignoring her. He has also stopped attending her phone calls, she said. In February, her brother-in-law called Bansal in a bid to patch-up but he refused to meet the living expenses for her and their daughter who is now 12 years old. With no other option left, Moni said that she filed a domestic violence complaint with the CJM and a petition for maintenance in the family court here. At present, Bansal is the Managing Director of the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation. --IANS