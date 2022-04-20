Kolkata: The Centre is concerned about the challenges presented by the advent of new media, especially in the absence of a regulatory framework, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary said on Friday.





"An important area of challenge in the new media is that there is unfortunately no regulatory framework. What you cannot see on TV or hear on your radio, it is all possibly up there in open access," Ministry Secretary Ajay Mittal said here at an event organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI).





Mittal said much more was needed to be done to prepare the government and its officers to deal with the "completely new paradigm of digital media".





"The ministry is in talks with the state governments and we are now going to train their people in the information sector so that they can deal with the challenges created by new media that is causing a whole lot of concern," he said.





Mittal said, "It is regularly being raised in Parliament... this issue of digital media without any boundaries. We are very clear that in the media space the best form of regulation is self regulation and the government would like to keep away as far as possible."





--IANS