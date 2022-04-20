Los Angeles: Actor Ian Somerhalder reportedly fell in love with his wife Nikki Reed as soon as they started dating. The "Vampire Diaries" actor married the 26-year-old actress in a romantic ceremony at the Tuscali Mountain Inn in Topanga, California in April, 2015 after dating for less than a year. "Ian is just head over heels for Nikki. He loved her from the start and constantly talks about her. They are truly in love," a source close to the 36-year-old actor told people.com. The actress, who split from former husband Paul McDonald last year, previously shared that her relationship with Somerhalder is based on them sharing similar interests. IANS
Ian Somerhalder loved Nikki Reed 'from the start'
April20/ 2022
