Ian Somerhalder loved Nikki Reed 'from the start'

Los Angeles: Actor Ian Somerhalder reportedly fell in love with his wife Nikki Reed as soon as they started dating. The "Vampire Diaries" actor married the 26-year-old actress in a romantic ceremony at the Tuscali Mountain Inn in Topanga, California in April, 2015 after dating for less than a year. "Ian is just head over heels for Nikki. He loved her from the start and constantly talks about her. They are truly in love," a source close to the 36-year-old actor told people.com. The actress, who split from former husband Paul McDonald last year, previously shared that her relationship with Somerhalder is based on them sharing similar interests. IANS