IAF relief operation in flood affected states, 126 people rescued

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is helping people in parts of the country that have been hit by flooding, especially in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

The IAF is participating in the relief effort with their M-17 helicopters. Other transport aircraft, including helicopters, the An-32, and the C-130, have remained on standby.

In the past 48 hours, 40 sorties have been conducted, resulting in the rescue of 126 individuals and the distribution of 17 tonnes of relief supplies to various regions.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is the hardest hit. Highways and other forms of transportation in the state have been severely damaged by flooding and heavy rain. The Indian Air Force has not only begun a rescue effort, but is also delivering aid and necessities to the stranded residents of the hill state.

The Air Force is also a major source of relief in numerous regions of Haryana, in addition to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

According to the Indian Air Force, extensive operations have been conducted in the last day to aid the flood-stricken regions of Haryana. Rations, tarpaulin sheets, fresh food, and water bottles were dropped off by M-17 helicopters in the villages of Nihara, Allaudin Majra, Bishangarh, Segta, Bhunni, Mumni, Segti, and Jansui.

IAF authorities emphasised that all ready airmen and necessary equipment, including M-17 and Chinook helicopters and An-32 and C-130 transport aircraft, are available for any necessary missions.

Two Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) from the Indian Air Force have been sent to Ambala to aid in flood relief efforts. In the villages of Niharsa and Allaudin Majra, the helicopters have dropped over 2,000 kg of relief supplies, including water bottles, rations, and tarpaulin sheets.

The Ministry of Defence claims that the IAF is participating in the high availability disaster recovery (HADR) operation with the civil administration in order to drop down necessities in flooded areas.—Inputs from Agencies