IAF plane carrying President develops snag, returns to Delhi

New Delhi: (PTI) An Indian Air Force plane carrying President Pranab Mukherjee to Chennai for the funeral of J Jayalalithaa today returned mid-way due to a technical snag.





Within 30 minutes of take-off from the Palam Technical Area, the aircraft developed a technical problem and returned to base, sources said.





The aircraft had reached Agra when the snag was detected. President will now board another plane and resume the journey to Chennai to pay his last respects to Jayalalithaa.





Officials said it will take 40 minutes to one hour for the President to be air-borne again.

IAF sources later said that there was a "minor technical" snag and the plane had to return as per standard operation procedure.





Sources said there was a problem with one of the filters.





They added that alternative plane had been arranged but the technical snag has been rectified and the same aircraft will now fly him to Chennai.





PTI