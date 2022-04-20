IAF Officer Killed In Chopper Crash Cremated In Varanasi

Varanasi: The mortal remains of Indian Air Force flight engineer Vishal Pandey, who was one of the six persons killed in the Mi-17 transport chopper crash in Budgam district of Kashmir earlier this week, were consigned to flames at his native place in Varanasi, on Friday.

In an emotionally surcharged atmosphere, the funeral pyre was lit by Pandey's younger brother Akash at the Harish Chandra ghat crematorium on the banks of the Ganga. Hundreds of people from all walks of life, including teachers, policemen and IAF officials joined the last rites.

The airman's body was brought by IAF personnel to his home late on Thursday amid heart-rending scenes.

The 34-year-old was cremated with full state honours. Also present at the cremation were state ministers Neelkanth Tiwari, Anil Rajbhar, Congress leader and former legislator Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Manoj Rai.